Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE HEI opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HEICO by 1,657.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,669,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 286,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.