Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.54 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

