Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) Raised by Raymond James (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. EnWave Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$133.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) Company Profile

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

