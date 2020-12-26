Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $338.40 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 398.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Cintas by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

