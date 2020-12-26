Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $177,337.28

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Qbao has a total market cap of $177,337.28 and $274,106.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

