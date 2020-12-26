QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Up 4.4%

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 5,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

QC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

