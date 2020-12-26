QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,118,229 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of QEP Resources worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QEP Resources by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

QEP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

