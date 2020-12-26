Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.90.

Qorvo stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $170.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

