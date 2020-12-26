QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0027 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.05 million and $52,683.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

