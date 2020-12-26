Quant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $12.22 or 0.00049327 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $147.57 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005397 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004536 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

