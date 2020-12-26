Qwertycoin Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $610,470.47 and $321,518.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

