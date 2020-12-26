Rapidz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,680.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $17,680.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00130379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00641924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

