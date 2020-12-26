Raven Protocol Trading Up 19.4% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.20 million and $5,034.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00127170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00193044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00633723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00328010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.