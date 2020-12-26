Raymond James Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $298.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.