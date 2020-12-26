Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $61.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

NYSE MGA opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,122,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 969.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

