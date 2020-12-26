RED Market Cap Reaches $298,735.51 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $298,735.51 and approximately $8,992.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00522843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

