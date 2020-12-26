Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £16,005 in Stock

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £187.09 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.83. Redcentric plc (RCN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company.

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

