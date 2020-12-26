Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Financial Contrast

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Redpoint Bio and Bioanalytical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bioanalytical Systems has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Bioanalytical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioanalytical Systems $43.62 million 2.44 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Redpoint Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioanalytical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Bioanalytical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A Bioanalytical Systems -4.38% -17.25% -3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Redpoint Bio Company Profile

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

