Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL) Trading Up 2.3%

Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL) traded up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.03). 327,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,044,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company has a market cap of £340.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

