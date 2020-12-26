Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,192 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

