renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Volume Hits $21.91 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $374.30 million and $21.91 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $26,590.98 or 0.99994455 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00126868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00192586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00632819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00327987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00057492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087863 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 14,076 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.