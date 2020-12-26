Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $45.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,171,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.