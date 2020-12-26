Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.85). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,216,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 202,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.