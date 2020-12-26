Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NMI by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NMI by 2,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,153,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

