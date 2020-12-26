Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paychex, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of PAYX opened at $94.71 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

