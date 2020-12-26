Reviewing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94% Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rafael and Hang Lung Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Lung Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Hang Lung Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.93 million 77.67 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.13 billion 10.22 $787.55 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

