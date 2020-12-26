Reviewing Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -256.31% -185.18% -162.85% Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidoz and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Kidoz.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Warner Music Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $4.52 million 12.56 -$14.65 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warner Music Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kidoz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

