ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,535,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 834,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a market cap of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.