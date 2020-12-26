Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REXR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

REXR opened at $48.40 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after buying an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after buying an additional 3,277,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

