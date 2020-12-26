Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

RIGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $623.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

