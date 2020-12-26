Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 16,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

