Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.15

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.15 and traded as high as $91.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) shares last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 52,685 shares changing hands.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

