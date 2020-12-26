RMPL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $554.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, RMPL has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $587,878.31 and approximately $554.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00130238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00636582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00157288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00342069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00056825 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,056,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,023 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

