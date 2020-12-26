Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Major Shareholder Sells $43,723.50 in Stock

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

