Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.27 ($5.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £982.10 ($1,283.12). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95).

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

