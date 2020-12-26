RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,873. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.