Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,342 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $362,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $55,200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

