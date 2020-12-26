Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $153.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $156.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $155.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $602.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $623.41 million, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $631.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 462,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 207,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

