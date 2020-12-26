Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,104.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

