Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.35

Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (NYSE:SLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.35 and traded as high as $36.21. Salt High truBeta US Market ETF shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 392 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.629 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Salt High truBeta US Market ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Salt High truBeta US Market ETF Company Profile (NYSE:SLT)

