Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.90

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 36054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

