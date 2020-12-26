Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $581.91

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.91 and traded as high as $611.00. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) shares last traded at $608.00, with a volume of 20,222 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.05. The firm has a market cap of £895.52 million and a P/E ratio of 58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

