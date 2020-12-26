Santiment Network Token (SAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,882.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $29,882.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00285351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

SAN is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,157,371 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment.

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

