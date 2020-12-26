Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $140.36

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.36 and traded as high as $146.75. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $146.75, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

