Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) by 666.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. BidaskClub raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

