Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

