Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 97,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAQU opened at $10.60 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

About Burgundy Technology Acquisition

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

