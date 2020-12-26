Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,316 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after buying an additional 258,179 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.05.

XLNX stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

