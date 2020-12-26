Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

