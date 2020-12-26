Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 87,370 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

